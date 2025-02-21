China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 25th

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Friday, February 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,662. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

