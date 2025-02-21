Christa S. Quarles Sells 5,000 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,325 shares in the company, valued at $10,986,000. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Affirm Stock Down 2.3 %

Affirm stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.78 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $82.53.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Compass Point raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna cut shares of Affirm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Affirm by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Affirm by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Affirm by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Affirm by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

