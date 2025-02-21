Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNK

Cinemark Price Performance

NYSE CNK opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.38.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.18 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 60.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cinemark by 402.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Cinemark by 714.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Cinemark by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.