City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.100-1.140 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CIO stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.03. 61,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,342. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.98.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $41.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.79 million. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. Research analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

About City Office REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.24%.

(Get Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.