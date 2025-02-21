City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIOGet Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.100-1.140 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CIO stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.03. 61,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,342. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.98.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $41.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.79 million. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. Research analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.24%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

