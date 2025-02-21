Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock Price Up 6.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $23.82 and last traded at $23.75. 780,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,580,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Clear Secure Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 113,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.