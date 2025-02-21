ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:EMO)

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.11. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $51.87.

In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $123,792.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,873.87. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

