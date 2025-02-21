Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Buys New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Tidemark LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $28.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

