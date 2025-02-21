Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,319,000 after buying an additional 107,844 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $152.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.81 and a 12 month high of $155.10. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.93, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.87.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 77.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.47.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

