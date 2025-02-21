Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,319,000 after buying an additional 107,844 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.
Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $152.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.81 and a 12 month high of $155.10. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.93, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.47.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
