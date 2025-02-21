Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Takes $3.27 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 37,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $91.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.48 and a one year high of $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.