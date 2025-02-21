Compass Planning Associates Inc Buys New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 474.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 265,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $40.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.34. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

