Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunpointe LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $2,553,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $77.82 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.