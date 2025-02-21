Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 465.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,756 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,546 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,389,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512,404 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2,707.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,258,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,869 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $62,589,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,915,000 after purchasing an additional 659,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 248.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 858,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,715,000 after purchasing an additional 612,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE BK opened at $87.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $52.64 and a one year high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average is $76.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

