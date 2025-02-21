Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 296.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Down 0.3 %

CMI opened at $384.73 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.06 and a 52 week high of $387.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Cummins

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.