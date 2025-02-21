Contrasting RiT Technologies (OTCMKTS:RITT) & Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS)

RiT Technologies (OTCMKTS:RITT – Get Free Report) and Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Actelis Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of RiT Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Actelis Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RiT Technologies and Actelis Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiT Technologies N/A N/A N/A Actelis Networks -56.82% -752.62% -45.14%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RiT Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Actelis Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for RiT Technologies and Actelis Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Actelis Networks has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 331.03%. Given Actelis Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Actelis Networks is more favorable than RiT Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RiT Technologies and Actelis Networks”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiT Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Actelis Networks $5.61 million 1.29 -$6.29 million ($1.25) -0.93

RiT Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Actelis Networks.

Summary

Actelis Networks beats RiT Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RiT Technologies



RiT Technologies Ltd. provides intelligent infrastructure management (IIM) and indoor optical wireless technology solutions worldwide. The company's IIM products enhance security and network utilization for data centers, communication rooms, and work space environments. Its enterprise solutions include PatchView hardware, which is offered in a cross connect topology; CenterMind data center management software that supports the monitoring of power distribution units, and environmental parameters in data centers; and SMART Cabling System, a structured network infrastructure solution designed for copper and fiber cabling environments. It also offers Beamcaster, an indoor wireless optical solution that allows high-speed, high-bandwidth transmission through optical signals between the central station and the user station. The company's solutions are deployed in a range of organizations, including data centers in the private sector, government agencies, financial institutions, airport authorities, healthcare, and education institutions. RiT Technologies Ltd. markets its products through independent distributors, resellers/integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and other strategic alliance partners with companies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. RiT Technologies Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Stins Coman Incorporated.

About Actelis Networks



Actelis Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications. The company’s products include ethernet access devices; network aggregator switches; and Advanced MetaLIGHT/ Gigaline element management systems software, which enables remote management, monitoring, maintenance, and configuration of the installed equipment in the network. It also offers dynamic spectral software; and access broadband equipment. It serves offers its products through system integrators, distributors, contractors, resellers, and consultants. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

