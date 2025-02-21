Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Invests $270,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,644,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,973.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 782,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 757,227 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,162,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,682,000 after purchasing an additional 591,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 189.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 686,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 449,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 116.3% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 828,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 445,291 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCT opened at $18.43 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $18.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.