Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,302 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.6% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in Adobe by 6.0% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 387 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 4.3% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.88.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $454.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.61. The stock has a market cap of $197.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $403.75 and a one year high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

