Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 204 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.44.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $394.63 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $402.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.