Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 359 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 27.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.08.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.97. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $90.09 and a 52 week high of $121.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.20%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

