Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 79,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,000. Bank of America comprises 0.9% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 545,936 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. UBS Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.
Bank of America Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $347.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of America
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.