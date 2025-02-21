Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 79,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,000. Bank of America comprises 0.9% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 545,936 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. UBS Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $347.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.