Cormark Has Negative Forecast for Cargojet Q1 Earnings

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Cargojet in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

CJT has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$177.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital cut their price target on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$189.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$158.45.

CJT stock opened at C$105.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$112.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$123.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.46 and a beta of 0.91. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$100.01 and a 12-month high of C$144.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 982.53%.

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

