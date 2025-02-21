Cormark Lifts Earnings Estimates for Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.13. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MFC. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.50.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$45.14 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$31.24 and a 12 month high of C$46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.52.

In other news, Senior Officer James D. Gallagher sold 57,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.80, for a total value of C$2,556,638.39. Also, Director Anthony Alex Silva sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.22, for a total value of C$45,218.70. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,307 shares of company stock worth $2,796,173. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.79%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

