COSOL Limited (ASX:COS) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

COSOL Limited (ASX:COS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th.

COSOL Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $181.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get COSOL alerts:

COSOL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

COSOL Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It utilizes proprietary software and services to deliver solutions for clients operating in asset-intensive industries with a focus on resource and capital-intensive enterprise asset management and infrastructure-focused systems.

Receive News & Ratings for COSOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSOL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.