COSOL Limited (ASX:COS) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

COSOL Limited (ASX:COS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th.
COSOL Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $181.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
COSOL Company Profile
