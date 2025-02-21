CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Up 3.4% – Here’s Why

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.88 and last traded at $53.97. Approximately 2,162,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,321,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $1,013,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,037.60. This represents a 9.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.