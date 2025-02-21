Cromwell Holdings LLC Acquires 872 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 135.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NGG stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $55.13 and a 52-week high of $73.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on National Grid

About National Grid

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.