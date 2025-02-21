Crumly & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Crumly & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,436 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 26,068 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 334,253 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 165,726 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 117,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Glj Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.27 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.68.

NYSE CLF opened at $11.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

