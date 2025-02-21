CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) Insider Purchases A$34,959.94 in Stock

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL – Get Free Report) insider Megan Clark bought 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$264.85 ($169.77) per share, with a total value of A$34,959.94 ($22,410.22).

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $2.073 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from CSL’s previous Interim dividend of $1.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 9th. CSL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.38%.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

