CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 million. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 17.10%. CTO Realty Growth updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.930-1.980 EPS.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $19.50. 341,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,015. The company has a market cap of $584.46 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.78. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised CTO Realty Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.