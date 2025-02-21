Cumberland Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $225.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.51. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $317.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 9.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $119,248.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,604. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,890. The trade was a 34.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,924. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.83.

Read Our Latest Report on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.