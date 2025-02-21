D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,873 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 311,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,650,000 after buying an additional 35,495 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 259,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after buying an additional 17,485 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 257,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,999,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 239,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,084,000 after buying an additional 44,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 231,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,287,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $108.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.20. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $112.90.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
