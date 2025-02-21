D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW opened at $165.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.48. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $124.32 and a 1-year high of $167.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.