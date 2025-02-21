DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Stock Price

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

PET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Wag! Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum cut Wag! Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wag! Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PET

Wag! Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wag! Group

Shares of NASDAQ PET opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.07. Wag! Group has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $2.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wag! Group stock. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,222,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354,558 shares during the quarter. Wag! Group comprises 0.9% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.55% of Wag! Group worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wag! Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.