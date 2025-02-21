Daniel Clara Sells 1,217 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $361,010.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.08. This trade represents a 24.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 2.1 %

ABG stock opened at $288.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.65. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.98 and a 52 week high of $312.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 787,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,453,000 after purchasing an additional 107,317 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 707,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,426,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.