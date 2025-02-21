David D. Nelson Purchases 639 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) CEO David D. Nelson purchased 639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $14,230.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,765.82. This trade represents a 0.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WTBA opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $374.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.97.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

WTBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of West Bancorporation from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Bancorporation

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 282,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 51,775 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in West Bancorporation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the period. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

