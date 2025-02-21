Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.
Deterra Royalties Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 12.86 and a quick ratio of 210.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.65.
Deterra Royalties Company Profile
