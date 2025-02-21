Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Down 9.9% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) dropped 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.67 and last traded at $28.56. Approximately 38,584,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 73,656,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 9.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOXL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 83.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 101.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

