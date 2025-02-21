Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Down 9.9% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Free Report) dropped 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.67 and last traded at $28.56. Approximately 38,584,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 73,656,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 9.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOXL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 83.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 101.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

