DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara Sells 11,391 Shares

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara sold 11,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $107,189.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,344 shares in the company, valued at $50,287.04. This represents a 68.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 8.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Creative Planning raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 93.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 565,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 12.8% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 52,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 43.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 621,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 187,939 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

