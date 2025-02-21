DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara Sells 11,391 Shares

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara sold 11,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $107,189.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,344 shares in the company, valued at $50,287.04. This represents a 68.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40.
DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 8.24%.
Institutional Trading of DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DNP Select Income Fund
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- About the Markup Calculator
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.