Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 132.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.34, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.58 and a beta of 1.32. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $13.89.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 17,791,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 23,990.1% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,193,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,325,000 after buying an additional 5,172,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,067,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,948,000 after buying an additional 171,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,355,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,077,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,918,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 486,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.