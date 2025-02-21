Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Price Up 16% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report) traded up 16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 219,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 82,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Eagle Plains Resources Stock Down 7.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of C$14.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, critical-metals, uranium, lithium, rare earth elements, and industrial minerals. It controls approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 10 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

