Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Trading 12% Higher – Time to Buy?

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 293,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 92,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 7.33. The firm has a market cap of C$14.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, critical-metals, uranium, lithium, rare earth elements, and industrial minerals. It controls approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 10 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

