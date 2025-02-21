Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04). Approximately 450,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 933,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of £18.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.95.

In other news, insider Alexander John Abrey acquired 540,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £21,621.60 ($27,396.86). Also, insider Lykele van der Broek bought 256,000 shares of Eden Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,240 ($12,975.16). 14.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

