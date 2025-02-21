Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.59 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.59 ($0.05). 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 920,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Eden Research Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alexander John Abrey bought 540,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £21,621.60 ($27,396.86). Also, insider Lykele van der Broek bought 256,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,240 ($12,975.16). 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

