Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) Insider Purchases A$60,480.00 in Stock

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD – Get Free Report) insider Bethwyn Todd purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$7.56 ($4.85) per share, with a total value of A$60,480.00 ($38,769.23).
Elders Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.15.
Elders Company Profile
