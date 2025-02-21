Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) Insider Purchases A$60,480.00 in Stock

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD – Get Free Report) insider Bethwyn Todd purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$7.56 ($4.85) per share, with a total value of A$60,480.00 ($38,769.23).

Elders Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.15.

Elders Company Profile

Elders Limited provides agricultural products and services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. The company operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services segments. It supplies rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Ag, Horse, and Pet brand names to independently owned member stores.

