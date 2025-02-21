Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.43 million. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 6.67%.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 6.7 %

EGO stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 936,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,438. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $19.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

