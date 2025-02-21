Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Increased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 183.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2,395.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 107,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,863,000 after purchasing an additional 103,034 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $873.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $799.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $846.07. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $711.40 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 86.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

