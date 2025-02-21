Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $70.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $72.08.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

