Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Downgraded to “Peer Perform” Rating by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

ENLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $114.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.04 million. Analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,181.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

