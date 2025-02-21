Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $114.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.04 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Enlight Renewable Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Enlight Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. 1,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.51. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Enlight Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

