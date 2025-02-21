EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO Joseph Sanborn Sells 744 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $16,524.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,326,801.98. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Joseph Sanborn sold 1,192 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $23,887.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.78. 467,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.42 million, a P/E ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $28.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in EverQuote by 100.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 115.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EverQuote from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

