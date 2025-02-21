Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $4.42. Evotec shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 7,333 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Evotec Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Evotec by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

