Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,RTT News reports.
EXAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.06.
View Our Latest Stock Report on EXAS
Exact Sciences Stock Down 1.9 %
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $713.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.45 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Exact Sciences
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.